'Kinda Cute': Video Shows Otherworldly Stinging Sea Creature On Texas Beach

A video of a strange stinging creature on a Texas beach has gone viral on Facebook, reported Newsweek. Viewers are fascinated by the Portuguese man o' war that washed ashore. The video has already been seen over 100,000 times since it was first shared by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday.

The video shows the blue-green "blob" lifting its body up from the ground and toward the water.

Texas Parks and Wildlife wrote on Facebook:

"Everyone loves a nice sunrise…

Have you ever come across a Portuguese Man-O-War? They float on currents, washing up on Texas beaches in spring to late summer. They feed on small fish and other animals that get caught in their tentacles. Avoid stepping on them as they can still sting."

Check out the "kinda cute" video below: