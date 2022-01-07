Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Together Months After Their Split

Back in November, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shocked fans when they announced their decision to go their separate ways. They were together for just over two years when they called it quits.

With the holidays following shortly after their split, both Cabello and Mendes have been laying low since their breakup. Just after the new year began, however, the pair have reunited in Miami.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Mendes and Cabello can be seen out for a walk in a park with their dog Tarzan. The walk went down on Thursday (January 6). Mendes was also photographed going for a swim at a Miami beach on Wednesday (January 5), as well.

At this time, it's unclear if Mendes and Cabello are back together or just making good on their promise to remain best friends after their split. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they wrote. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

At the time of their breakup, a source told E! News that Mendes was the one to initiate the conversation about calling it quits. "[It] was not a bad breakup at all," the source said. "The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends."

Though neither Cabello nor Mendes has addressed the split publicly just yet, there have been some clues the pair really did end things on good terms with each other. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Cabello shared a slideshow of photos and made a small reference to her ex-boyfriend in her Instagram caption. She captioned the post: "It's giving wholesome."

Devoted fans of both Cabello and Mendes felt she was referencing something Mendes told her ahead of the MET Gala. In a video diary for Vogue, Cabello revealed her completed look to Mendes ahead of the gala. Mendes told his then-girlfriend that her look was "giving Cher." The moment quickly turned into a meme, with one outlet even reporting on their split with the headline: "It's giving breakup."

In the comments of Cabello's post, fans were quick to point out the similarities. "You spelled Cher wrong," one fan wrote. "Girl, it's giving Cher," another added. Despite fans repeatedly drawing comparisons between Mendes' comment and Cabello's caption, Cabello didn't respond to any of the comments.

We'll just have to wait and see if this former couple is on once again.