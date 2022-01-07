Shooting Champion, 19, Dies In Shooting Accident

A recent junior world champion skeet shooter has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach.

Cristian Ghilli, 19, of Italy, was pronounced dead at a hospital at Cecina in Tuscany Thursday (January 6) night, Daily Mail reports.

Ghilli was reportedly transported to the hospital and given an emergency operation after suffering from internal bleeding in the accident, which took place while hunting with friends in the woods at Montecantini Val di Cecina.

The 19-year-old had recently won the the world junior clay pigeon shooting championship, finished third in the World Cup event in Peru and won gold at the European Championships in 2021, according to the Mirror.

Italian Shooting Federation president Luciano Rossi issued the following statement obtained by Daily Mail in response to Ghilli's death on Thursday:

"Last October the young skeet player was crowned World Champion in teams and in the Mixed Team, accompanying the gold with a third individual place in the World Cup in Lima, Peru," Rossi said. "In May 2021 he had won gold in the individual, team and Mixed Team competition in the European Championship in Osjiek in Croatia.

"With respect, silence, condolences in the face of a tragedy that leaves everyone upset. May the earth be light to you, Cristian."