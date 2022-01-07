Shooting Champion, 19, Dies In Shooting Accident

By Jason Hall

January 7, 2022

Man skeet shooting
Photo: Getty Images

A recent junior world champion skeet shooter has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach.

Cristian Ghilli, 19, of Italy, was pronounced dead at a hospital at Cecina in Tuscany Thursday (January 6) night, Daily Mail reports.

Ghilli was reportedly transported to the hospital and given an emergency operation after suffering from internal bleeding in the accident, which took place while hunting with friends in the woods at Montecantini Val di Cecina.

The 19-year-old had recently won the the world junior clay pigeon shooting championship, finished third in the World Cup event in Peru and won gold at the European Championships in 2021, according to the Mirror.

Italian Shooting Federation president Luciano Rossi issued the following statement obtained by Daily Mail in response to Ghilli's death on Thursday:

"Last October the young skeet player was crowned World Champion in teams and in the Mixed Team, accompanying the gold with a third individual place in the World Cup in Lima, Peru," Rossi said. "In May 2021 he had won gold in the individual, team and Mixed Team competition in the European Championship in Osjiek in Croatia. 

"With respect, silence, condolences in the face of a tragedy that leaves everyone upset. May the earth be light to you, Cristian."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices