WATCH: Boston's North End Celebrates Italy's Euro 2020 Championship

Boston's heavily Italian North End neighborhood burst into celebration after Italy won the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 Championship on Sunday (July 11).

The Italians defeated England, 3-2, in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

“It feels fantastic. What I really like is that I was born in Italy so I came here when I was a little kid but to see second-generation Italians, third-generation Italians, fourth-generation Italians come together and they’re singing the anthem and they know all the songs,” one man at the celebration told CBS Boston.

Italy faced a 1-0 deficit early as England's Luke Shaw scored two minutes into the match.