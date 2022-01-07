The Weeknd Delivers Provocative & Dance-Worthy New Album 'DAWN FM'

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 7, 2022

Photo: Matilda Finn

The Weeknd is back, kicking off the New Year with the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, entitled Dawn FM. The surprise release acts as a follow-up to the Starboy's critically acclaimed "After Hours”, which was released in March 2020 at the peak of the pandemic. Dawn FM, courtesy of XO/Republic Records, has been deemed a “sonic experience” by Grammy Award winning star, and showcases a unique cast of features from some of entertainment's biggest stars, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.

Carrey, who co-wrote and performed "Phantom Regret on the album, shares in the daunting spoken-word poem:

"If pain's living on when your body's long gone, and your phantom regret hasn't let it go yet, you may not have died in the way that you must. All specters are haunted by their own lack of trust. When you're all out of time, there's nothing but space. No hunting, no gathering, no nations, no race. And heaven is closer than those tears on your face. When the purple rain falls, we are all bathed in its grace."

Excited about working The Weeknd for the eclectic project, "The Mask" star tweeted:

"I listened toDawn FM with my good friend Abel [The Weeknd] last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I'm thrilled to play a part in his symphony."

As part of the epic rollout, The Weeknd appeared in “103.5 Dawn FM”, a live stream experience which aired exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app. Exclusive merch for the event, which includes a limited-edition hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatshirt commemorating the live stream, is available now at amazon.com/theweeknd and in the Amazon Music app.

Check out Dawn FM, available now to stream.

