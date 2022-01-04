The Weeknd Reveals New Album Cover Days Before Releasing His Latest Project
By Kelly Fisher
January 4, 2022
The Weeknd revealed his new album cover days before Dawn FM is set to release. The “Blinding Lights” singer took to his social media channels on Tuesday (January 4) to drop his album artwork, depicting the aged version of himself that also appears in the promotional video he shared the day prior.
Due out Friday (January 7), the upcoming album promises “a new sonic universe.” The Weeknd listed several others — including Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never — in his announcement on Monday (January 3), which says: “…You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.” See The Weeknd’s upcoming album cover here:
During a previous radio appearance, the “Take My Breath Away” artist hinted at teaming up with “some people that inspired my life as a child…and some that inspire me now.” He has since released collaborations with Swedish House Mafia and Post Malone. The Weeknd is set to kick off a stadium tour in 2022, aiming to do something “bigger and special” for fans. “The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022,” he stated when announcing the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour in October. “New dates forthcoming.”