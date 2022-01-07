This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In All Of Kentucky

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Kentucky come from Joella's Hot Chicken in Louisville. The eatery is located at 3400 Frankfort Ave and 13401 Shelbyville Rd. There are also two Lexington locations: 2305 Sir Barton Way and 101 Cochran Rd. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu. LoveFOOD explains:

"With a modern, barn-like interior, Joella's Hot Chicken serves equally enticing dishes, including a superb plate of chicken and waffles. A choice of either fried tenders or wings, the chicken is served on homestyle waffles with maple syrup or spiked honey. Diners consistently praise the juicy interior and crispy exterior of the chicken as well as the flavorful waffles."

