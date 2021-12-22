This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In All Of Arizona

A good chicken sandwich is hard to beat- whether you like it grilled, fried, or hot n' spicy.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken sandwich. The website states, "You might think it's easy to put together a chicken sandwich, but making a great one is a lot harder than it looks. Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customers absolutely love."

According to the website, the best chicken sandwich in all of Arizona is the buffalo chicken sub from Sidewinder Subs in Gilbert. Here's what LoveFOOD says about the chicken sandwich:

"The buffalo chicken sandwich – a hot sub with chicken breast in buffalo sauce, ranch and provolone cheese – is a favourite with customers at Sidewinder Subs, although you can’t really go wrong with any options on the extensive menu. The friendly staff often get a mention from happy diners while the sandwich is praised for the soft bread, warm chicken and perfectly melted cheese."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken sandwich.