Video Catches Man Pooping On Aurora Child's Picnic Table, Stealing Scooter

An Aurora, Colorado family had an awful surprise waiting for them Christmas morning (December 25).

The mother of the family shared Ring surveillance video with FOX 31 Friday (January 7), which shows an unknown man walking up to the family's porch and looking around. That's when the unexpected visitor dropped his pants and defecated on a child's picnic table, the video shows.

The man then pulled up his pants and grabbed a scooter belonging to one of the mother's children before riding away, according to the footage.

"My girls were laying in bed, way past bedtime, waiting to hear Santa and his reindeer land on the roof. My 5-year-old went outside the next morning and saw it, she instantly told me not to worry, it had to of been the reindeer that pooped outside," the mother told reporters, who wished to remain anonymous. "I wish she was right but unfortunately we had a nasty mess to clean up."

The mother didn't mention any plans to press charges or any other recourse following the incident.

"Someone has to recognize him and I just want him to know how horrible that was and hope he is so embarrassed that he will never do that again" she shared.