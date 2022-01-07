Zendaya Teases Possible Tom Holland Cameo On 'Euphoria'

The highly anticipated premiere of Euphoria season two is right around the corner. Fresh off the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya is hopeful fans of her Emmy-winning role as Rue won't be disappointed with what Euphoria has to offer this season.

Unfortunately, fans hoping Zendaya's boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland would be making a cameo this season will be a little disappointed. Zendaya confirmed that, while they have spoken about it, Holland will not be appearing in the sophomore season of Euphoria.

"He supported me through the whole season," she told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him."

Hollan has also spoken about his desire to join the show. "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," he said.

Though Holland and Zendaya have confirmed they're in a relationship, they tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight. During a recent photocall in London, however, Holland also paused a conversation with the Associated Press to praise his girlfriend. “There she is, looking beautiful, might I add—as ever,” he said. “[She’s] very wise, she’s like an owl. She’s like a wise owl.”

A source close to the on-and-off-screen love interests explained why their relationship works. "They both challenge each other and balance each other out,” the source dished to Us Weekly. While the insider says Zendaya was drawn to her co-star because "he makes her laugh," Holland fell for Zendaya because "she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity."

Though fans have shipped these two for quite some time now, the source says their relationship only recently turned romantic. “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” the insider explained.

While their Spider-Man trilogy may have come to an end, fans can at least keep their fingers crossed for that Euphoria cameo.