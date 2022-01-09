Alec Baldwin Says He'll Comply With 'Rust' Shooting Investigation

Actor Alec Baldwin denied allegations that he hasn't complied with the investigation into an accidental fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust in October.

In a post shared on his verified Instagram account, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cell phone in relation to the investigation.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone" is "a lie," Baldwin said in the video while sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle.

The 63-year-old didn't address who, if anyone, was suggesting that he wasn't complying with the ongoing investigation, but said authorities don't have his phone because they haven't gone through proper legal channels to obtain it and said those channels are more complicated for a subject who lives in a different state.

"Someone from another state can't come to you and say give me your phone...they've got to go through the state you live in," Baldwin said. "That is a process that takes time. They have to specify what they want."