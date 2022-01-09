Demi Lovato Debuts Massive Spider Tattoo On Their Head

By Regina Park

January 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato is taking their "fresh start" buzz cut to another level with some pretty serious ink.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram Sunday (January 9) to show off their newest tattoo –– a massive spider located on their head just above their right ear.

The "Skyskraper" singer posted on Instagram stories a behind-the-scenes video of the ink process –– which apparently began Saturday afternoon (January 8). In a separate message, Demi wrote a quote seemingly explaining their choice of the crawling creature.

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," the quote reads. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web –– each one of us having our place in the world."

Photo: Instagram @ddlovato
Photo: Instagram @ddlovato

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo is the expert behind Demi's latest ink and shared some photos of the piece on his own Instagram.

According to Page Six, fans are also speculating a potential connection between Demi and Dr. Woo's friend Will Perkins after the tattoo artist showed off a similar spider tattoo in a separate post.

Demi's tattoo debut comes just one day after sources confirmed to Page Six that they completed another stint in rehab three years after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose.

The former Disney star announced in December that they would no longer be "California sober" in their recovery journey. "Sober sober is the only way to be," Demi wrote at the time.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices