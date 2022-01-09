Demi Lovato Debuts Massive Spider Tattoo On Their Head
By Regina Park
January 9, 2022
Demi Lovato is taking their "fresh start" buzz cut to another level with some pretty serious ink.
The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram Sunday (January 9) to show off their newest tattoo –– a massive spider located on their head just above their right ear.
The "Skyskraper" singer posted on Instagram stories a behind-the-scenes video of the ink process –– which apparently began Saturday afternoon (January 8). In a separate message, Demi wrote a quote seemingly explaining their choice of the crawling creature.
"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," the quote reads. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web –– each one of us having our place in the world."
Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo is the expert behind Demi's latest ink and shared some photos of the piece on his own Instagram.
According to Page Six, fans are also speculating a potential connection between Demi and Dr. Woo's friend Will Perkins after the tattoo artist showed off a similar spider tattoo in a separate post.
Demi's tattoo debut comes just one day after sources confirmed to Page Six that they completed another stint in rehab three years after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose.
The former Disney star announced in December that they would no longer be "California sober" in their recovery journey. "Sober sober is the only way to be," Demi wrote at the time.