Demi Lovato is taking their "fresh start" buzz cut to another level with some pretty serious ink.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram Sunday (January 9) to show off their newest tattoo –– a massive spider located on their head just above their right ear.

The "Skyskraper" singer posted on Instagram stories a behind-the-scenes video of the ink process –– which apparently began Saturday afternoon (January 8). In a separate message, Demi wrote a quote seemingly explaining their choice of the crawling creature.

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," the quote reads. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web –– each one of us having our place in the world."