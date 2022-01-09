Newly Discovered COVID Variant Combines Omicron And Delta: Report

By Jason Hall

January 9, 2022

A "COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing" Sign Sits in the Foreground While Two Female Nurses Wearing Gowns and Surgical Face Masks Talk to Patients in their Cars in a Drive-Up (Drive Through) COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Testing Line Outside a Medical Clinic/Hospital Outd
Photo: Getty Images

Scientists in the Republic of Cyprus reportedly discovered a new strain of COVID-19 that combines delta and omicron variants.

Bloomberg.com reports Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, identified the new "deltacron," which gets its name from a combination of the two coronavirus strains.

“There are currently omicron and delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis said in an interview with Sigma TV Friday (January 7) via Bloomberg.

Kostrikis confirmed the new strain contained omicron-like genetic signatures paired with delta genomes and said 25 cases of deltacron were identified, with a higher chance of hospitalization than non-hospitalization, according to data sent to GISAID, the international database tracking changes to the coronavirus, on Friday.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail,” Kostrikis said, comparing the deltacron to the delta and omicron variants.

The professor added that he believes the strain will likely be replaced by yet another highly contagious omicron variant in the future.

News of the new strain comes as omicron continues to cause a surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, which includes a seven-day average of more than 600,000 new daily cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data obtained by CNBC on Friday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices