'American Idol' Alum Clay Aiken Announces Run For Congress

American Idol alum Clay Aiken is running for Congress.

On Monday (January 10), the season 2 runner-up of the long-running singing competition announced his campaign to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Congress. According to WRAL, Aiken, 43, hopes to represent the state's newly-drawn Congressional seat, which includes Orange and Durham counties. However, the district could change depending on a lawsuit contesting the newly-drawn congressional map.

"Can you believe it's been almost 20 years since I first got to share my voice with you?" he said in a tweet announcing the campaign, referencing his time on Idol. "That's a long time. A LOT has changed! We need powerful voices more than ever, so I'm running for Congress. And my voice is even stronger now!"