'An Unbelievable Feeling' Michigan Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

A Battle Creek woman is now $1 million richer after taking her chances in the Powerball.

According to the official Michigan Lottery website, 73-year-old Alma Weimer matched all five white-ball numbers in the December 11 drawing.

The five white ball numbers were 03, 35, 44, 53 and 64. Weimer said she purchased her tickets online.

"I rarely play the Powerball game, but I saw a pop-up about the large Powerball jackpot when I logged in on the app and thought, 'Why not?' and purchased five tickets," she told the Michigan Lottery. "When I logged on to the app the next morning, there was a pop-up telling me I won $1 million. I thought it was some sort of scam or that my account had been hacked."

Weimer called the Michigan Lottery office to ensure that it was not a scam. "Once I called the Lottery to confirm it was real, I couldn't believe it. It is such an unbelievable feeling."

Weimer says she plans to donate to different charities and invest with her winnings.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $27 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $300 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $181,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.