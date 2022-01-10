Arizona Among Highest Growth States In 2021
By Ginny Reese
January 10, 2022
With a booming housing market it's no surprise that Americans were moving around a lot last year. But which states saw the most growth?
U-Haul recently released a list of the states with the highest growth rates for 2021. The website states, "Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually."
According to the list, Arizona had the fifth-highest growth rate of any state. The state saw a six percent increase in one-way trucks that came into the state in comparison to 2020. Departures from the state rose by only four percent.
Jesse Ashdown, U-Haul Company of Northwest Phoenix president said, "Arizona has been seeing steady growth for a number of years. The homes are bigger and there's more available land. Arizona is also known for its great weather and mild winters, stunning landscapes, abundance of jobs and a decent cost of living. We have really become a magnet for people."
Here are the top 20 U-Haul growth states for 2021:
- Texas
- Florida
- Tennessee
- South Carolina
- Arizona
- Indiana
- Colorado
- Maine
- Idaho
- New Mexico
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Washington
- Alaska
- Minnesota
- Connecticut
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
Click here to check out the full study.