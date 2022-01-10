Arizona Among Highest Growth States In 2021

With a booming housing market it's no surprise that Americans were moving around a lot last year. But which states saw the most growth?

U-Haul recently released a list of the states with the highest growth rates for 2021. The website states, "Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually."

According to the list, Arizona had the fifth-highest growth rate of any state. The state saw a six percent increase in one-way trucks that came into the state in comparison to 2020. Departures from the state rose by only four percent.

Jesse Ashdown, U-Haul Company of Northwest Phoenix president said, "Arizona has been seeing steady growth for a number of years. The homes are bigger and there's more available land. Arizona is also known for its great weather and mild winters, stunning landscapes, abundance of jobs and a decent cost of living. We have really become a magnet for people."

Here are the top 20 U-Haul growth states for 2021:

Texas Florida Tennessee South Carolina Arizona Indiana Colorado Maine Idaho New Mexico South Dakota Vermont Wisconsin Oregon Washington Alaska Minnesota Connecticut North Carolina Nebraska

Click here to check out the full study.