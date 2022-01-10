Carly Pearce Opens Up About Lessons Learned From Past Relationships

Carly Pearce is still riding the wave of her latest album, 29: Written in Stone, which is packed with breakup anthems and heartbreak tracks. The country artist has drawn on personal experiences to delve into her collection of emotional songs, including her hit duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” Pearce opened up about what she’s learned from past relationships in a new statement:

“To me, as an adult, something that you probably wrestle with more is trying to not assign so much blame to yourself. A lot of times there are things that you overlook and there are things that maybe you, in the end, know that you should’ve known, and [you tell yourself] I’m gonna pay attention more. And I think as you grow and as you go through life and you go through all different kinds of relationships, you learn that and you figure that out and hopefully you’re better for the next.”

Pearce and McBryde surprised fans with an acoustic version of “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” which tells the story of a love triangle when two women find out they’re both in relationships with a cheating man. Other powerful tracks on 29: Written in Stone include “Diamondback,” “What He Didn’t Do,” “Next Girl” and others. The album was one of many highlights that made 2021 “TRULY the best year of my life,” Pearce dished on Instagram to close out the year. “Cheers to making more memories in 2022.”