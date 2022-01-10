Classes Canceled After Car Crashes Into Side Of Louisiana High School
By Sarah Tate
January 10, 2022
Classes at a school in Louisiana were canceled on Monday (January 10) after a vehicle crashed into the side of the school building.
Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell canceled classes on Monday after an SUV accidentally drove into the school, crashing through the wall of an athletics department weight room, FOX 8 Live reports. According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1, the crash happened Monday morning before students arrived at the school. No one was injured during the crash, including the driver of the SUV.
We are currently on the scene of a vehicle that accidentally drove into Pope John Paul High School. Thankfully this happened just prior to the students arriving, and the driver was not injured. #SlidellFirePosted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Monday, January 10, 2022
Kimberlie Kilroy, head of school, said the school decided to cancel class out of an abundance of caution to allow architects and engineers to inspect the damage. Following the crash, the school posted a statement to its official Facebook page to inform the community of the incident and address when classes would resume.
"As you heard, we had a vehicular accident on campus this morning and we are very blessed that no one was injured. Our administration worked swiftly in communicating with law enforcement on ensuring the safety of our students," the school said, adding that officials were able to direct students to the gym while engineers assessed the damaged building.
Jaguar family: As you heard, we had a vehicular accident on campus this morning and we are very blessed that no one was...Posted by Pope John Paul II Catholic High School on Monday, January 10, 2022
According to the school, alumni and school parents worked together to clear out debris from the crash to help make the environment safe for students to return. Classes will resume in person on Tuesday (January 11).