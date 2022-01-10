Classes Canceled After Car Crashes Into Side Of Louisiana High School

Classes at a school in Louisiana were canceled on Monday (January 10) after a vehicle crashed into the side of the school building.

Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell canceled classes on Monday after an SUV accidentally drove into the school, crashing through the wall of an athletics department weight room, FOX 8 Live reports. According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1, the crash happened Monday morning before students arrived at the school. No one was injured during the crash, including the driver of the SUV.