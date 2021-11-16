Traffic Sign Flies Into Second-Floor Bedroom After Car Crashes In Durham

A couple sleeping in their North Carolina home were jolted awake after a car crash at a nearby intersection sent a traffic sign flying into the side of their house, impaling into the wall of their second-floor bedroom.

John Bray and Marissa Minnick were asleep in their home near the intersection of North Roxboro Street and Markham Avenue in Durham when a crash around 3:30 a.m. Saturday (November 13) woke them up, WRAL reports. When they went downstairs, they found an SUV partially under their porch. They also noticed a traffic sign sticking out of the upper floor of their home, and when they checked its impact inside, they were shocked. The metal post of the sign impaled through an interior wall and ended up near their bed. See photos here.

"We were very fortunate to not have been injured from this," said Bray. "A good foot of this road sign was sticking into our bedroom."

According to the news outlet, the SUV was stolen from an apartment complex downtown half an hour before the crash. Security camera footage from a neighbor's home reportedly captured video of the vehicle speeding down the street.

The couple are no strangers to sounds of car crashes in their neighborhood.

"We've lived here for about three years, and we knew it was a weird intersection we moved in. But we never could have imagined the extent of the accidents and the chaos that occurs at this intersection," said Bray. "Daily, there are screeching brakes, horns honking."

According to Bray, they're not the only neighbors concerned about the accidents. Several residents have been "very vocal" about the crashes and hope the city can step in to address their concerns.

"It's no secret that it's a dangerous intersection," he said, "and ultimately, I think it comes up to the city to tell the DOT, 'No, this has to happen. This has to change.'"