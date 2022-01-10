Eddie Vedder Reveals Details About Upcoming Solo Album 'Earthling'

Eddie Vedder's getting fans even more excited about his upcoming solo album Earthling by revealing its tracklist and teasing a new single called "Brother The Cloud." The track will be properly released on Friday (January 14) but fans can listen to a teaser above.

"Brother The Cloud" is the third single off Earthling, following "The Haves" and "Long Way." Earthling is slated for a February 11 release and can be pre-ordered here.

The Pearl Jam frontman plans to embark on a solo tour with an all-star band consisting of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney (who's also part of Taylor Hawkins' supergroup NHC), The Swell Season's guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt (who also produced Earthling) early next month.

Check out a full list of tour dates and see the Earthling tracklist below.

Eddie Vedder Earthling Tracklist

“Invincible”

“Long Way”

“Power of Right”

“Brother the Cloud”

“Fallout Today”

“The Dark”

“The Haves”

“Good and Evil”

“Rose of Jericho”

“Try”

“Picture”

“Mrs. Mills”

“On My Way”

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings 2022 North American tour dates

February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ NJPAC

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall