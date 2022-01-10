Everything You Need To Know Before Heading Into Lucas Oil Stadium Tonight

The time has come for The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs to face off in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. And it's all going down tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium.

If you plan on heading in to watch the game, there are a few things you need to know.

WHEN

The game is Monday, January 10th at 8 p.m. The gates open as early as 5 p.m. for anyone who wants to get there early.

BAG POLICY

No purses or backpacks will be allowed inside. A clear bag policy is enforced in the stadium. Football fans should be prepared to open their bag for security upon entering the stadium to shift or remove contents.

Bags that are allowed inside include clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" X 6" X 12".

Anyone not carrying a bag into the stadium will be able to use the express lanes for entry.

CASHLESS

The stadium went cashless back in 2022, so make sure you bring a debit or credit card.

COVID-19 SAFETY

Masks are highly encouraged inside the stadium, but they are not required.

PARKING

Click here to purchase a parking pass.

You can download a map of the stadium here.