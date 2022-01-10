Fans Think The Weeknd's New Song Is About Angelina Jolie, Here's Why

After being spotted out about together several times in recent months, rumors have been swirling that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are dating, however neither star has come forth to confirm. Speculation about the A-listers being an item increased drastically over the weekend as fans got listen to the Canadian star's new album entitled Dawn FM, which features a song that fans think is about his budding relationship with Jolie.

On the Charlie Coffeen produced song "Here We Go...Again" featuring Tyler The Creator, The Weeknd sings:

"And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell. But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts. 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star. Baby girl, she a movie star. I told myself that I'd never fall. But here we go again."