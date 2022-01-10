Fans Think The Weeknd's New Song Is About Angelina Jolie, Here's Why
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 10, 2022
After being spotted out about together several times in recent months, rumors have been swirling that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are dating, however neither star has come forth to confirm. Speculation about the A-listers being an item increased drastically over the weekend as fans got listen to the Canadian star's new album entitled Dawn FM, which features a song that fans think is about his budding relationship with Jolie.
On the Charlie Coffeen produced song "Here We Go...Again" featuring Tyler The Creator, The Weeknd sings:
"And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell. But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts. 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star. Baby girl, she a movie star. I told myself that I'd never fall. But here we go again."
The record comes just months after Jolie and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, were spotted out together several times last year, including their September outing as they enjoyed a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Although the pair reportedly arrived to the dinner separately, a source shared that the two-and a half hour dinner was intimate, as it was just the two of them, telling Entertainment Tonight:
"They seemed pretty relaxed, like they had a good night, and they didn’t seem to mind so much being spotted this time. [The Weeknd} was pretty serious as he usually is. [He and Jolie] left together in his car and headed towards his house."
Aside from the Angelina allegations, fans are loving the Starboy's new album --- so much so that music industry veterans like Timbaland are comparing it Michael Jackson's Thriller. Check out Dawn FM streaming everywhere now.