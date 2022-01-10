Geno Smith Arrested On DUI Charge Hours After Seahawks' Final Game

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence hours after his team's 38-30 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (January 9).

King County Court records obtained by the Associated Press confirm Smith was arrested by the Washington State Patrol at 2:10 a.m. Monday (January 10) and released from custody at around 9:30 a.m., but no additional details regarding his arrest were made available at the time of publication.

"Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained," Smith's attorney Jon Fox said in a statement obtained by the AP.

Smith completed his third season with the Seahawks on Sunday, which included making three starts and appearing in four games amid the absence of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed time due to finger surgery.

The former West Virginia standout threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception during his sporadic playing time in 2021.

Smith was selected by the New York Jets at No. 39 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft and owns a career quarterback record of 13-21 in 34 starts, while throwing for 6,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 592 of 1,006 passing, as well as recording 701 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 158 rushing attempts during eight NFL seasons.