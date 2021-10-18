WATCH: Troy Polamalu Gets Seahawks Fan To Trade-In Jersey

The fan obliged and handed the legendary safety his jersey before Polamalu handed back the "Terrible Towel."

Prior to the trade, Polamalu used the towel to wipe his eyes when he emotionally reflected on being stuck at home with COVID-19 while preparing his Hall of Fame speech earlier this summer.

“What I realized, as we worked on it together, is that it was a beautiful indication of my career,” Polamalu said after wiping tears from his eyes. “I’ve had such great feedback about this speech, but I could never claim it as my own, because my wife and I did it together. What I realized is that I can only get so far. It’s my wife and I together that brings everything to fruition.”

The Steelers went on to win, 23-20, in overtime after kicker Chris Boswell made a 37-yard field goal with 2:50 remaining to improve to 3-3.