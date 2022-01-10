Michigan DoorDash Driver Saves Toddler Walking Around Outside Alone

A DoorDash driver saved a toddler that was wandering around Detroit alone.

According to FOX 2, Robert Jackson III, a DoorDash driver, was in the process of making a delivery on Sunday morning (January 9) around 11 a.m. when he noticed a toddler in a diaper and socks walking around by himself.

Jackson was on Eight Mile Road when he first saw the little boy. He stopped, wrapped the toddler in his coat and put him in his car to warm him up.

"He was standing in the middle of Eight Mile like this," Jackson told FOX 2. "(He) was shaking, his hands and his lips were purple and his fingers were purple."

Because the boy was so young, Jackson could not find out where he lived or who he belonged to.

"A baby, yeah, man I know. You can't ask him who his mommy is. He can't talk," Jackson added. "Look, he has no shoes."

He was able to get another driver to stop and asked them to call the police.

When police arrived, they were able to find out who the child belonged to and determined that the toddler had wandered outside his home.

The toddler's 16-year-old sibling was babysitting him at their home, less than a block away from where he was found.

The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital and is doing okay.

"Im grateful I was there to help that child. That means a lot to me," Jackson stated.