North Plains Man Walking Dog Arrested After Stealing Vacuum Truck, Pickup
By Zuri Anderson
January 10, 2022
An Oregon man found himself behind bars after authorities say he stole vehicles while walking his dog, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The strange incident went down in North Plains, Oregon, where deputies got a call about a city vacuum taken from the North Plains Public Works around 1 a.m. Friday (January 7), police say. A witness reportedly followed the stolen vehicle, which swerved off the road and got stuck in a field near Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road.
This witness told authorities a man got out of the vacuum truck and ran toward the city. After they called 911, Washington County deputies pulled up to the scene and searched it with a canine unit, according to police.
Media Release: NORTH PLAINS PUBLIC WORKS VACUUM TRUCK STOLEN. SUSPECT ARRESTED. On Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:09...Posted by North Plains Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022
Later on, officials learned the suspect also stole a Ford F-350 from a home's garage. A deputy says they saw an F-350 driving without its lights on, but "unfortunately lost sight of it."
The story took a turn when another deputy encountered the suspect's girlfriend.
"Another deputy searching for the suspect came across a female who claimed to be searching for her boyfriend, Benjamin Feigert, who was last seen walking their dog in the area," North Plains Police wrote. "Deputies had found an abandoned German Shepherd at the works yard. Deputies went to the suspect’s home and spoke to him on the phone."
After officials confirmed the suspect's identity with the witness, they arrested the Feigert, of North Plains, without incident. They also claim he broke into three other vehicles at the works yard. The stolen F-350 was found less than a block from Feigert's home.
He faces several charges, including first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and four counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.