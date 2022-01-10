North Plains Man Walking Dog Arrested After Stealing Vacuum Truck, Pickup

An Oregon man found himself behind bars after authorities say he stole vehicles while walking his dog, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The strange incident went down in North Plains, Oregon, where deputies got a call about a city vacuum taken from the North Plains Public Works around 1 a.m. Friday (January 7), police say. A witness reportedly followed the stolen vehicle, which swerved off the road and got stuck in a field near Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road.

This witness told authorities a man got out of the vacuum truck and ran toward the city. After they called 911, Washington County deputies pulled up to the scene and searched it with a canine unit, according to police.