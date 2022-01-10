Snoop Dogg To Launch Hot Dog Brand Called 'Snoop Doggs'

When it comes to being a multi-faceted businessman, Snoop Dogg has all the bases covered. The hip hop legend's latest venture sees him launching his very own line of frankfurters called "Snoop Doggs". According to reports, Snoop applied last month at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs,” saying he plans to use it to sell hot dogs and other types of sausage.

The West Coast icon's attorney filed the patent as an intent-to-use application, meaning Snoop has not yet launched a brand — but that he has a serious intent to do so and wants to lock down the name ahead of time. When it comes to ownership and branding, Snoop has been ten steps ahead of many of his peers. Back in 2015, the infamous stoner partnered with Canpopy Growth to launch his very own cannabis brand called Leafs By Snoop, saying of the venture:

“It’s wonderful to see how chronic leaf is a common source of peace, love, and soul connection between us. And wherever my musical journey has taken me all over the world. Because now I’ve been a member of this movement for more than 20 years, I’m a weed master. Leafs By Snoop is the world’s first major brand of cannabis and proud of becoming a leader.”

In 2011,Snoop filed a similar trademark application for “Snoop Scoops” for use as a brand name for ice cream, and in 2020, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper debuted a liquor line called Indoggo Gin. No further details have been disclosed about "Snoop Doggs."