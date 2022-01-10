Texas Had The Highest Growth Rate Of Any State In 2021

With a booming housing market it's no surprise that Americans were moving around a lot last year. But which states saw the most growth?

U-Haul recently released a list of the states with the highest growth rates for 2021. The website states, "Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually."

According to the list, Texas had the highest growth rate of any state. It ranked second to Florida in 2019 and second to Tennessee in 2020.

Kristina Ramos, U-Haul Company of South Austin president stated, "The Texas economy is growing fast. With a strong job market and low cost of living, it’s a no brainer. Texas doesn’t have an income tax, so families get more for their money."

Here are the top 20 U-Haul growth states for 2021:

Texas Florida Tennessee South Carolina Arizona Indiana Colorado Maine Idaho New Mexico South Dakota Vermont Wisconsin Oregon Washington Alaska Minnesota Connecticut North Carolina Nebraska

