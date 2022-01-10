This Is The Best Food Truck In Minnesota

Food trucks are an easy way to get a quick meal without having to deal with fast-food lines and drive-thru lanes.

Not only do food trucks sell a variety of foods, narrowing down which truck is your favorite isn't easy. Luckily Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best food truck in each state.

"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

So, what is the best food truck Minnesota has to offer?

DelSur Empanadas in Minnetonka.

DelSur Empanadas is now also a restaurant that opened in November of 2018 but began as a food truck named DelSur Empanadas and Lomitos Food Truck that started in 2014. The successful empanada business is run by two Argentine natives, Diego Montero and Nicolas Nikolov.

Here is what the report had to say about DelSur Empanadas:

"A food truck serving up piping hot Argentinian-style empanadas and lomitos sandwiches? What more could you possibly ask for?"

Click here to see what has been deemed the best food truck in each state.