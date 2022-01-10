This Is The Best Food Truck In Missouri

Food trucks are an easy way to get a quick meal without having to deal with fast-food lines and drive-thru lanes.

Not only do food trucks sell a variety of foods, narrowing down which truck is your favorite isn't easy. Luckily Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best food truck in each state.

"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

So, what is the best food truck Missouri has to offer?

Guerrilla Street Food in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Guerrilla Street Food:

"St. Louis's Guerilla Street Food features Southeast Asian and Filipino cuisine, with authentic dishes, including a dish called lumpia sariwa, which is cold spring rolls filled with crisp vegetables and peanuts, and Bicol express, a rice dish with pork shoulder that has been braised in coconut milk with ginger and garlic."

Click here to see what has been deemed the best food truck in each state.