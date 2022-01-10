This Is The Best Food Truck In Wisconsin

Food trucks are an easy way to get a quick meal without having to deal with fast-food lines and drive-thru lanes.

Not only do food trucks sell a variety of foods, narrowing down which truck is your favorite isn't easy. Luckily Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best food truck in each state.

"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

So, what is the best food truck Wisconsin has to offer?

Truckmeister in Milwaukee.

Truckmeister now has two food trucks around the city. Their locations change daily and can usually be found at lunchtime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The menu has seven different types of burgers with added sides. You can find their menu here.

Here is what the report had to say about Truckmeister:

"Milwaukee's Truckmeister dishes up anything from juicy cheeseburger offerings like the Steakmeister and lighter fare such as fish sandwiches, including the Mahi-Mahi-Meister."

Click here to see what has been deemed the best food truck in each state.