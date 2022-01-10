Unexpected Turn Leads To Playoff Rivalry Matchup Between Cowboys And 49ers

By Ginny Reese

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In an unexpected turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers will go head to head in a playoff matchup, reported The Dallas Morning News.

This will be the eighth time that the Cowboys and 49ers are meeting for a playoff matchup, but it's the first since January of 1995. In that NFC Championship Game, the 49ers held off the Cowboys, 38-28.

The matchup between the Cowboys and the 49ers will take place at AT&T Stadium. It'll be the Cowboys' fifth home playoff game since opening the new stadium back in 2009.

The Dallas Cowboys acknowledged the rivalry game on social media. The team simply tweeted, "Rivalry renewed."

According to the NFL, the game will kick off on Sunday January 16th at 3:30 p.m. It will air on CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, and Amazon Prime Video.

Since the NFL reseeds its playoffs matchups, it's impossible right now to tell where the Cowboys' road will go if they win next week.

