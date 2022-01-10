Utah Is Once Again Among The Best States To Raise A Family

Are you looking to live the American dream of getting married, having a family, and living in a quaint home surrounded by a white picket fence?

Okay, so maybe the white picket fence dream is a thing of the past, however, many are wondering where the best states are to raise a family.

Wallethub recently released a list of the best states for families in 2022. The website states, "To help with the evaluation process, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate."

Where does Utah fall?

Utah came in at number 13 on the list. The state was 3rd overall for socioeconomics, 15th overall for education and childcare, and 16th overall for family fun.

According to the list, here are the top 25 best states to raise a family:

Massachusetts New York Vermont Minnesota Nebraska New Hampshire Connecticut Washington North Dakota New Jersey Rhode Island Iowa Utah Wisconsin South Dakota Illinois Maine Virginia Colorado Maryland Pennsylvania Montana Hawaii California Oregon

Click here to check out the full list of the best states for families.