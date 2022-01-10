Utah Is Once Again Among The Best States To Raise A Family

By Ginny Reese

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Are you looking to live the American dream of getting married, having a family, and living in a quaint home surrounded by a white picket fence?

Okay, so maybe the white picket fence dream is a thing of the past, however, many are wondering where the best states are to raise a family.

Wallethub recently released a list of the best states for families in 2022. The website states, "To help with the evaluation process, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate."

Where does Utah fall?

Utah came in at number 13 on the list. The state was 3rd overall for socioeconomics, 15th overall for education and childcare, and 16th overall for family fun.

According to the list, here are the top 25 best states to raise a family:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New York
  3. Vermont
  4. Minnesota
  5. Nebraska
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Connecticut
  8. Washington
  9. North Dakota
  10. New Jersey
  11. Rhode Island
  12. Iowa
  13. Utah
  14. Wisconsin
  15. South Dakota
  16. Illinois
  17. Maine
  18. Virginia
  19. Colorado
  20. Maryland
  21. Pennsylvania
  22. Montana
  23. Hawaii
  24. California
  25. Oregon

Click here to check out the full list of the best states for families.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices