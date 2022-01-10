Watch Flea Try To Get Fancy With Layup, Miss Terribly During Lakers Game
By Katrina Nattress
January 10, 2022
Flea is an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan, and on Sunday (January 9) when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist was picked to partake in a skills challenge during halftime. Everything was going well until it was time to make a layup. Instead of just shooting the ball, Flea tried to get fancy with a behind the back, through the legs move, and it didn't work out very well — the ball hit the bottom of the backboard and didn't get anywhere close to the hoop.
When ESPN's Sportscenter called out the rockstar on Instagram story, sharing the clip with the caption "he tried that" and a crying laughing emoji, Flea shared a screenshot with all his followers, insisting his attempt wasn't completely absurd. "'I swear I usually drain that shot,' he captioned the post.
See the full clip of Flea's skills challenge below.
The legend @flea333 went all out for the @ToyotaSoCal Skills Challenge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UwUvT1ze2B— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 10, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to tour the world this summer and are "almost done" recording their new album, according to drummer Chad Smith. It would make sense for music to come out before they hit the road, so hopefully we can expect that album sometime in the next few months. Check out their full list of tour dates here.