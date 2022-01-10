WATCH: Tom Brady Refuses To Exit Game Until Gronk Gets $1 Million Bonus

Apparently, it's great to have a friend in Tom Brady, especially if you're Rob Gronkowski.

Not only has Brady been Gronokowski's quarterback for each of his four Super Bowl championships -- both with the New England Patriots (Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Super Bowl LV) -- but the seven-time Super Bowl champion also made sure his favorite tight end got a $1 million bonus on Sunday (January 9).

Gronkowski entered the game needing seven catches and 85 yards, each of which would earn him $500,000 in incentives for the 2020-21 season.

The Buccaneers needed a win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 to solidify their place as the No. 2 seed in the NFC ahead of the playoffs, which guaranteed the two veterans would start and play until a victory seemed inevitable.

With Tampa Bay ahead 31-17 midway through the fourth quarter, head coach Bruce Arians tried to pull his 44-year-old quarterback out of the game, but Brady refused until his longtime teammate recorded enough receptions to the full $1 million in incentives.

CBS' live broadcast captured Brady yelling back at Arians before putting his helmet back on and completing the necessary seventh pass to Gronkowski, who also finished with 137 receiving yards, before both players were pulled from the game.