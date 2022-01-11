2 Killed In Deadly Morning Crash In South Charlotte

A deadly morning crash in south Charlotte claimed at least two lives and diverted traffic for several hours on Tuesday (January 11).

At least two people were killed in a crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the outer loop ramp of Interstate 485 at Rea Road near mile marker 59 in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte, WSOC reports. They were pronounced dead on the scene. According to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services, a third person was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, it is unclear what circumstances led to the deadly crash.

Following the crash, the ramp leading to Rea Road was closed for several hours, giving police and troopers time to investigate the scene. By noon, the ramp was reopened to traffic.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, no additional information has been made available. The names of the two people killed during the crash have not been released, and the name and condition of the third person is unknown at this time.

Sadly, the I-485 crash wasn't the only fatal wreck Tuesday morning. Another crash was reported around 2 a.m. in Huntersville after a car reportedly caught fire after crashing down an embankment, WCNC reports. The driver of the car was thrown from the car and died at the scene.