2 Killed In Deadly Morning Crash In South Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

January 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A deadly morning crash in south Charlotte claimed at least two lives and diverted traffic for several hours on Tuesday (January 11).

At least two people were killed in a crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the outer loop ramp of Interstate 485 at Rea Road near mile marker 59 in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte, WSOC reports. They were pronounced dead on the scene. According to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services, a third person was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, it is unclear what circumstances led to the deadly crash.

Following the crash, the ramp leading to Rea Road was closed for several hours, giving police and troopers time to investigate the scene. By noon, the ramp was reopened to traffic.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, no additional information has been made available. The names of the two people killed during the crash have not been released, and the name and condition of the third person is unknown at this time.

Sadly, the I-485 crash wasn't the only fatal wreck Tuesday morning. Another crash was reported around 2 a.m. in Huntersville after a car reportedly caught fire after crashing down an embankment, WCNC reports. The driver of the car was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices