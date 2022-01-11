Arizona CEO Is Offering $5,000 For You To Quit Your Job

Quit your job and receive $5,000. Is it too good to be true?

An Arizona CEO is offering a $5,000 bonus for those who quit their job after two weeks of getting hired. It's his approach to combatting the "great resignation" affecting businesses nationwide today, according to Business Insider. Chris Ronzio is the CEO of Trainual, an Arizona-based software company that helps small businesses with onboarding, training and knowledge transfer.

Ronzio said the strategy of paying employees to quit actually helps keep "top talent" across the industry and maintain a strong company culture. It also keeps the hiring team accountable.

"With today's market, hiring teams have to move quickly to assess candidates and get them through the process to a competitive offer, so it's impossible to be right 100% of the time. The offer to quit allows the dust to settle from a speedy process and let the new team member throw a red flag if they're feeling anything but excited," Ronzio told Business Insider.

The "pay-to-quit" scheme started in May 2020. At first, Ronzio offered his employees $2,500 to quit if "they had any sense of doubt." Of his 38 employees hired since the offer started, none took the offer. He then raised it to $5,000. Ronzio said this policy gives employees the power to "fire the company."

"It's a powerful thing for them to turn down the cash, opt in, and commit. And it sets the stage for a great working relationship," Ronzio said.

For employees who decline the offer and decide to stay, there's no added incentive.

"Those who refuse the $5,000 miss out on something extra at this point in the timeline because they believe the long-term value of sticking with us is worth much, much more," Ronzio said.