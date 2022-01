Arizona State, National Parks To Offer Free Admission On MLK Day

Take a hike!

On Monday (January 17), Arizona residents will get free admission to state parks for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All you need to bring is your Arizona ID, Arizona State Parks and Trails said in a press release.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said he urges residents to take advantage of the special offer.

“I encourage everyone to get outside on Monday and visit a state park to enjoy nature, beautiful views and our unbeatable winter weather,” Ducey said in a press release.

U.S. National Parks will also waive admission fees on January 17. Arizona national parks include the Grand Canyon, Saguaro and Petrified Forest.

Here's a list of all the state parks in Arizona: