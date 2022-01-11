Chris Martin On Why 'Back To The Future' Made Him Want To Start A Band

By Katrina Nattress

January 11, 2022

Inspiration can come from the most interesting of places, and for Chris Martin that was the 1985 film Back to the Future. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson show, the Coldplay frontman and pop star gushed about how much they love playing covers live, which led Martin to recall his favorite memory of playing someone else's song.

“My number one, probably, was when Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us in MetLife Stadium," he confessed. "Him coming to play 'Johnny B. Goode' and stuff was wonderful."

"That’s what made me want to be in a band, that scene. Some of you are probably too young to remember that film," Martin continued with a chuckle, referring to the scene where Marty McFly plays the Chuck Berry classic at his parents' prom. "I grew up in real farmland of England before the internet."

Covers might become more of a staple during Coldplay shows in the future. Last month, Martin declared that the band plans to stop making new music after 2025.

Watch Martin and Clarkson's discussion below.

Coldplay is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

Coldplay
