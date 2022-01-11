Crash, Shooting Halts Traffic Along Major Interstate In Raleigh

By Sarah Tate

January 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What began as an investigation into a crash along a highway in Raleigh ended with an officer-involved shooting and major traffic jam on Tuesday (January 11) afternoon.

According to ABC 11, police in Raleigh were responding to a rollover crash between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road that closed off the westbound lanes of Interstate 440. At least five cars were involved in the crash. While at the scene, an individual reportedly came at officers with a knife, leading one officer to open fire. The condition of the man in unknown.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it is unclear what circumstances led to the crash or if there is any connection to the shooting. According to witnesses on the scene, a man reportedly walked away from one of the cars involved in the crash and was swinging a small knife when officers arrived, WRAL reports. The individual, who is said to have been the driver of a crashed vehicle, reportedly appeared intoxicated and erratic.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

The right two westbound lanes of I-440 near Brentwood Road remain closed as of 5 p.m., and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as traffic could be delayed for hours.

Another wreck in Charlotte also diverted traffic after two people were killed in a deadly crash Tuesday morning. A third person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices