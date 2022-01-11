Here's What John Cena Said About Possible WWE Return For WrestleMania 38

By Jason Hall

January 11, 2022

"The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

John Cena is unsure about whether he'll return to WWE for WrestleMania 38 this year, at least, that's what he's claiming months ahead of time.

Cena appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday (January 11) to promote his HBO Max series Peacemaker and discussed WWE's biggest annual event, which he missed last year for the first time since his initial WrestleMania appearance in 2004.

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April,” Cena said via SES Scoops. “I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year. That’s a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. If all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania.”

Cena did provide reassuring news to WWE fans hoping for his eventual return, adding “I will tell everybody out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas. I’ve far from had my last performance.”

The 16-time world champion made his last WWE appearance in August during a losing effort to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

