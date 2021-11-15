CM Punk Explains Why He Channeled John Cena In AEW 'Full Gear' Match

CM Punk used a familiar series of moves during his match against Eddie Kingston at All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis last Saturday (November 13) night.

Punk hit Kingston with multiple flying shoulder tackles, ducked a clothesline into a sit-out hip toss and raised his open hand, an obvious nod to John Cena, who famously did the same series of moves throughout his wrestling career, known by many wrestling fans and critics as "the five moves of doom," signifying the near end of the match.

Punk -- who feuded with Cena during the height of his popularity with WWE in 2011 -- revealed that he did the series of moves because he found himself in a similar situation to the 15-time former world champion, with the usually popular Punk noticing that the majority of the crowd was supporting his opponent during his Full Gear match against Kingston.

“I have one boss when I’m in the ring, right? I often like to say I have no boss when I’m in the ring but the truth is (it’s) the people," Punk said during his post-Full Gear media scrum via Cageside Seats. "I listen to them. And sometimes I go with the flow and I let them take me places and sometimes, you know, regardless of the seven year gap, I’ve been doing this a minute. I know what I’m doing. For me, it’s fun just to f**k with people. That’s the whole juice for me, right? It’s getting reactions, it’s getting different reactions and getting to play with that.”