National Championship Victory Parade Set For Georgia Bulldogs This Weekend

The University of Georgia's football team is National Champions and a parade will be held in their honor this weekend.

With a final score of 33 to 18, Georgia beat Alabama in the CFP championship game, breaking their 41-year-long title drought on Monday night (January 10).

To celebrate, the Bulldogs football team will have a victory parade and ceremony in their honor.

According to FOX 5, the events will be held at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday (January 15).

The University of Georgia announced that the campus will be open to visitors at 7 a.m. and gates to the Sanford Stadium at noon.

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. down Lumpkin Street, followed by a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m.

The formal ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

All tickets for the ceremony are complimentary. They are available to season ticket holders and students beginning Tuesday (January 11) through Thursday (January 13) by submitting an online request form.

All remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning Thursday (January 13) through Friday (January 14).

More details will be released by The University of Georgia's athletics through social media and at GeorgiaDogs.com