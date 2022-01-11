Walker Hayes Admits He 'Mighta Lost A Bet' After The Georgia-Alabama Game

Walker Hayes took to Instagram with a rendition of one of his latest singles, and he admitted that he “mighta lost a bet” as he swapped out some of the lyrics. Kicking off the song, the country artist figured: “I just thought I might as well just rip this off like a band-aid, alright?”

Hayes released “AA” — and its corresponding TikTok dance, of course — in November. He told iHeartRadio at the time that he was already “obsessed” with it. Hayes sings: “And I'm just tryna keep my daughters off the pole/ And my sons out of jail/ Tryna get to church so I don't go to hell/ I'm just tryna keep my wife from figuring out/ That I married up and she married way, way down/ In Alabama where they love Nick Saban/ Tryna write a song the local country station will play/ Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA”

Now, however, Georgia is celebrating the 33-18 victory over Alabama, marking the first national title in more than four decades. That meant that instead of the Alabama reference, Hayes sang: “Down in Athens, Georgia/ Where they love Kirby Smart.”

It was all because he “mighta lost a bet with” David Pollack, the “AA” singer admitted, also tagging Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart in the post. After the new rendition of his song, Hayes continued: “Kirby Smart, what a coach,” and hailed Pollack the “ Greatest commentator of all time. For real. Hands down, just above the rest by miles and miles. Nobody’s even close.” And Pollack’s skill comes from “his schooling that he received at UGA, down in Athens, Georgia, where they love Kirby Smart — especially right now,” Hayes said. “In all seriousness, great game, and go dawgs. Ruff!” Watch Hayes swap out the lyrics to his song here: