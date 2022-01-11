NFT Of Antonio Brown Incident Expected To Sell For $1.5 Million

OnfyFans model Ava Louise claims Brown snuck her into his hotel room at the Jersey City, New Jersey Westin hotel to have sex hours before the game, which would be a violation of the Buccaneers' COVID protocol, Daily Mail reported.

Louise claims Brown said "f*** the NFL" repeatedly during their meet up, as well as "I can’t wait for you to see what I do tomorrow. I can’t wait for you to see me tomorrow," which many have interpreted as Brown foreshadowing his antics from last Sunday's (January 2) game.

Additionally, TMZ shared a video of Brown signing a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card prior to Sunday's game, as well as an image of the card with redactions, a reference to his recent suspension.

Brown was recently among three players suspended for violating the NFL-NFLPA's COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL confirmed Brown and teammate Mike Edwards, as well as free agent John Franklin III -- if signed to a club -- will all be ineligible for the next three games in a news release shared on its official communications website on December 2.

The Buccaneers issued an official statement on January 6 confirming Brown's release and denying accusations made by Brown that he was forced to play on an injured ankle prior to the incident.

On January 5, Brown shared an MRI from two days prior that revealed broken bone fragments, a ligament torn from the bone and cartilage loss as part of his first statement in response to a strange incident in which he walked off the field at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 28-24 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately," the statement read. "While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play. We have attempted, multiple times throughout the week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."