Oxford Students Return To Classes For The First Time Since Shooting

Students of Oxford High School are returning to classes Tuesday (January 11).

According to The Detroit News, students returned to a half-day session of classes at the district's middle school.

As students filed into the school's doors, they were greeted by school officials and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies.

Tuesday is the first day that Oxford High School students have attended classes since the tragic shooting that took place on November 30, where four students were killed, and six students and one teacher were injured.

The district's superintendent said Oxford High School, Oxford Middle School and Bridges, an alternative high school, will have "alternative hybrid schedules" taking place at the middle school until January 21.

Denise Aldred-Nahass, a grandmother to an Oxford High School freshman, waited outside the middle school to pick up her granddaughter.

"I think it was good that they started out at the middle school," she told The Detroit News. "Get used to school slowly."

Nahass said her granddaughter didn't want to stay the entire day, so she was picking her up early.

"I'm sure she was anxious," Nahass noted. "It's just very sad. It makes us all down. And I just can't believe it (the shooting) can happen in little Oxford. You don't think it can happen until it happens in your town."

On January 18 and January 20, the high school students will have half-days and the middle school students will have classes remotely those days.

The high school is being renovated and should be completed next week. The building should reopen for classes during the week of January 24.

"We hope this slow transition together at OMS will help in the healing process and ease our high school students back in a familiar academic setting," the district said in a statement about returning to classroom instruction.