Paramore Reunites To Record First New Album In 5 Years

It’s official — a new Paramore album is on the way!

Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro have reunited to work on the band’s first album in five years, following 2017’s After Laughter. Paramore kicked off work on the upcoming album in a Nashville recording studio, and Williams opened up about how she, York and Farro knew it was time to record a new project in a recent email to Rolling Stone:

“We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us. We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same s***. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

Williams added that Paramore “feels like home,” after nearly two decades of being friends with her bandmates.

The band has been drumming up anticipation for a new album for a long time. Last year, after Williams released her solo albums, the band’s frontwoman confirmed on Twitter: “I’m ready for the next Paramore album.” In August, Williams shared a tweet that had fans eager for new material from Paramore. She wrote at the time: “thank you for your memes and kindnesses, for your insults and slights, for the introspection and the externalization. but i've been doom scrolling on this website for 2 days straight and i must discipline myself ! not to mention write lyrics ! save your memes for next time.” Fans responded, encouraging Williams to continue writing and begging for 6more, a nickname fans have given Paramore’s sixth studio album.

Williams further stirred excitement among fans when she shared in a newsletter that she was setting her solo projects aside, and hinted that Paramore would reunite: “I know we didn't get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out... but I do think that Petals and Descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can't be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?”

There’s still no word as of publication time on Tuesday (January 11), however, on the anticipated release date of Paramore’s next album.