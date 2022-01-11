Steve Harvey Reveals His Final Email From Friend Bob Saget

The Family Feud host also opened up about the last email he received from Saget just days before his death requesting he join the Full House star on a podcast, adding:

"My staff just told me today, he just emailed me two days ago and they read the email to me this morning and he wanted me to come do this new podcast he had, man. He really respected the moral stances that I take. He was just talking about all the good times we had and they read the email to me. It was a little hard. He was a great dude. Great dude."

Kimmel chimed in to share his sentiments on the late star, adding:

"Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest."

After ruling out drugs and foul play in Saget's death, investigators are reportedly looking into a “sudden medical emergency,” specifically a heart attack or stroke. Our thoughts and well wishes are with Bob Saget's friends and family at this time.