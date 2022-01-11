Steve Harvey Reveals His Final Email From Friend Bob Saget
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 11, 2022
Hollywood is still mourning the death of legendary comedian Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at age 65. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Steve Harvey spoke about his friendship with his fellow funny man and reflected on the times they spent together behind the camera, sharing:
"The dude that you see on TV, that is not who that was. The father on Full House, now this is a different dude offstage. We both were. When we would see each other off stage, we would cuss each other out. You know, he was an interesting guy."
The Family Feud host also opened up about the last email he received from Saget just days before his death requesting he join the Full House star on a podcast, adding:
"My staff just told me today, he just emailed me two days ago and they read the email to me this morning and he wanted me to come do this new podcast he had, man. He really respected the moral stances that I take. He was just talking about all the good times we had and they read the email to me. It was a little hard. He was a great dude. Great dude."
Kimmel chimed in to share his sentiments on the late star, adding:
"Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest."
After ruling out drugs and foul play in Saget's death, investigators are reportedly looking into a “sudden medical emergency,” specifically a heart attack or stroke. Our thoughts and well wishes are with Bob Saget's friends and family at this time.