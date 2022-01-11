Thieves Ransack Arizona Woman's Garage And Steal Husband's Ashes

Thieves broke into one Arizona woman's garage and stole some personal and irreplaceable items. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that among the items stolen were her husband's ashes that she had kept for nearly two decades after his death.

Glenda Cota said that she lives in an apartment complex near Elliott Road and Arizona Avenue. Two motorcycle dirt bikes were stolen along with clear storage boxes that held her family keepsakes and photos.

Cota said she can't understand why they took her family keepsakes. Since the boxes were clear, it should have been noticeable that there were only mementos inside. Cota said:

"Just little things that I had held onto over the years, so my son would have something. I made it a habit to hold on to these things and keep these things, so my son would have them. The items weren’t typically in the storage closet. They were in there for two days – two days was enough time for something to happen."