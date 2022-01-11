This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

January 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When the hunger hits, our bodies don't care what time it is. Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants that are open 24 hours that serve up some delicious dishes.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant. The website states, "Fortunately, when hunger strikes on the road, there's likely a 24-hour restaurant nearby serving up breakfast favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with full plates of fried chicken and meatloaf for those craving something more savory."
The best 24-hour restaurant in Nevada is Cafe Americano in Las Vegas. This eatery has American dishes as well as Latin fare.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Las Vegas should be known as the city that never sleeps because so many places offer 24-hour everything. Inside Caesar's Palace is the Cafe Americano, which is serving everything from chicken and waffles to late-night cheeseburgers."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant.

